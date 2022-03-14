WEST NEWBURY — Call firefighter and former Boston Red Sox pitcher Justin Haley is also a graduate of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.
Haley, who pitched in four games for the 2018 World Series Champion Red Sox, graduated from the Call/Volunteer Recruit Firefighting Training Program at the academy Feb. 28.
Haley, 30, said that as his baseball career drew to a close, he wanted to pursue work closer to the home he shares with his wife, son and daughter. Haley grew up in California, but moved to Newburyport during his playing days.
He works full time as a real estate agent in the area, but also wanted to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and brother by working in public safety.
Haley's grandfather, who lives in California, has long been an EMT instructor, and his brother is a former paramedic.
"We have a young daughter and were planning on having a second kid, so I didn't have the time to train 40 hours a week like I typically would," Haley said. "Now that I'm starting to raise a family, it's much easier having something closer to home where I can work and also be here with my family."
Haley has been certified as an EMT since he was 18, when he took his grandfather's training course. He has also worked as an EMT for Atlantic Ambulance in Newburyport.
"I want to congratulate Firefighter Haley on completing the academy. He is already proving to be a valuable member of the department," Chief Michael Dwyer said in a press release. "Firefighter Haley's commitment to his family helped lead him here, and he will be a great asset to our department and community here in West Newbury."
