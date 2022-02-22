NEWBURYPORT — The newest class of call and volunteer firefighters from across the region will receive their certificates Monday at 7 p.m. at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School in South Hamilton.
Massachusetts Firefighting Academy graduates from Class 95 represent the fire departments of Boxford, Georgetown, Hamilton, Lincoln, Lynnfield, Middleton, Nahant, Newburyport, Rockport, Rowley, Topsfield, Wenham and West Newbury.
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and academy Deputy Director Joseph Klucznik will present certificates of completion to the call and volunteer firefighters.
The ceremony will welcome Department of Fire Services leadership, representatives of the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, city and town officials, recruits’ family members, and local fire chiefs.
The academy's Call/Volunteer Recruit Firefighter Training Program provides a standard recruit training curriculum, meeting national standards, on nights and weekends to accommodate the schedules of firefighters in rural areas, according to the Department of Fire Services.
