AMESBURY — Hello bridge players! Are you ready for face-to-face bridge?
After two years, the card game will be played again on Feb. 22 and in the same place, Main Street Congregational Church, next to Amesbury Public Library.
The games will begin on Tuesday mornings at 10. The library is located at 149 Main St. Vaccinations and face masks are required, $8 per person.
This game is American Contract Bridge League sanctioned, masterpoints will be awarded. There will be no evening games.
For more information, email Jane Siebecker at janesiebecker@gmail.com. Check out the club website at amesburydbc.com.
