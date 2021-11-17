AMESBURY — The city’s Recreation Department is looking to expand its reach and offerings, and will host its second annual do-it-yourself holiday centerpiece-making event at Camp Kent on Sunday.
Christina Amor is the camp director and caretaker at Camp Kent, which is well known for its summer nature program that attracts hundreds of school-aged children each year.
The centerpiece-making event is part of the Recreation Department’s second year of fall offerings, Amor said.
“We just finished our first session at the end of October and we will begin our second session after the holidays in January,” she said. “We’re trying to expand our summer program to not just the kid crowd but the entire family.
“We have been moving ahead with some pretty creative Saturday and Sunday events,” she added. “We do everything from fires and roasting marshmallows to storytelling. We will also be offering interpretive hikes and family kayaking in the spring.”
Amor said the camp’s after-school program has also been expanded.
“We have a hiking club where we get outside and walk along the Powow River Conservation Area,” she said. “We also have a rope course and a rock wall at the camp. The kids who have been coming here for years know about all of it. This really is like their second home.”
The centerpiece-making event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $20 per family, and interested crafters are asked to meet at Battis Farm, 76 S. Hampton Road.
Each participant will receive a wooden centerpiece disc and a reusable candle jar. Potential centerpiece materials will include juniper, pine, holly, birch bark and pine cones.
“You can come and make a centerpiece for your Thanksgiving or holiday table,” Amor said. “We will have lots of locally foraged material and all of the goods to be able to create a nice face on a fresh, wooden disc in the pines here at Camp Kent.”
The event will also showcase the work of Eagle Scout Ryan Cusick, who built six picnic tables for Camp Kent.
“Those will be the tables that will allow us to host this event in the pines,” Amor said.
