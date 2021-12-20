NEWBURYPORT — The auditor for the state campaign finance office has given Mayor-elect Sean Reardon’s campaign until Tuesday to return two donations that were over the regulated limit and to provide more information about 28 campaign expenditures termed “ineligible” by the auditor for payment with campaign funds.
The campaign to elect Reardon’s challenger, Charlie Tontar, also received a letter from the auditor about a donation over the limit, but that was resolved by the Dec. 3 deadline, according to the state.
The Dec. 7 letter from Shane Slater, audit director in the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance, asks Reardon’s campaign to resolve two issues.
In the first, the campaign has to refund $100 to contributor Joshua Baumfeld, a Newburyport resident and doctor, and $200 to Thomas Tierney, listed as a Newburyport resident and property manager. Both men donated to Reardon’s campaign for mayor but gave more than the $1,000 limit in one calendar year.
The campaign finance office said Baumfeld donated $100 on Jan. 1 and $1,000 on Oct. 19, exceeding the $1,000 limit. Tierney donated $200 on Jan. 26, $100 on Oct. 19 and $900, also on Oct. 19, for a total of $1,200 for the calendar year.
Brianna Sullivan, treasurer for the Reardon campaign, said in an email to The Daily News on Friday, “Those overpayments are being refunded. This is not an uncommon occurrence, as you may know from inquiring into our opponents’ OCPF filings.”
The overpayment in the Tontar campaign turned out to be a case where two donations from the Nelson family of Newburyport were attributed to Ted Nelson, listed as a manager at Mechanica (for $250 on June 22, and $1,000 on Oct. 14), but the $250 donation was made by Jennifer Nelson. A “reattribution of contribution” letter was filed by the Tontar campaign with the state campaign finance office on Dec. 3.
The two refunds from the Reardon campaign and one misallocation in Tontar’s campaign account amount to a tiny percentage of the money raised and spent by the two candidates in their race for the mayor’s office.
State campaign filing show Reardon raised $45,531 and spent $47,973 on the campaign, leaving the account with $1,541.46 as of Nov. 30.
Tontar’s campaign received $48,929 and spent $49,757 but reported $2,619.32 cash on hand as of Nov. 30.
The second issue raised about Reardon’s campaign by the campaign finance auditor involves about $16,000 in expenditures for which the bank with Reardon’s campaign account didn’t provide “sufficient information to determine to whom and for what purpose payments were made.”
The campaign’s report to the state includes everything from $6.36 spent at Richdale Newburyport to a payment for $1,829.20 to Minuteman Press for postage. The report also includes eight payments for political advertisements to 1260 North of Boston, which is an account number for North of Boston Media Group in North Andover, the regional group that includes The Daily News.
In response to a question from The Daily News on Friday, Sullivan said, “We are filing clarifications for the numerous expenses incurred during the final days before the election, as requested by OCPF.”
She said the bank reports what was spent from the campaign account directly to the state campaign office, “but often OCPF cannot determine who the vendor is or what the purpose of the expenditure was.”
As treasurer, Sullivan said she will log into the OCPF website “and provide an explanation of who the vendor is (if necessary) and the campaign purpose of the purchase/expense. I have already reviewed the expenses with Mr. Reardon’s campaign manager and just need to close that issue by inputting the information into the OCPF reporting system. We have been in close communication with OCPF about our anticipated timeline to complete these items.”
She said the campaign is also working on its year-end report “to file that timely and remain in good standing with OCPF.”
Although the two candidates raised and spent a total of almost $100,000 in the Newburyport mayoral race, the campaign for mayor of Amesbury brought in considerably more combined.
Incumbent Mayor Kassandra Gove raised $36,071 and spent $26,885 in her successful reelection campaign, with $10,567 in her campaign account as of Nov. 30, according to filings with the state.
Her challenger, state Rep. James Kelcourse, received $100,468 for his campaign and spent $92,232, with cash on hand of $15,585 as of Nov. 30.
The total raised between the two campaign organizations was $136,539, with spending totaling $119,117.
