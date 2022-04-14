SALISBURY — A possible conflict of interest, American Rescue Plan Act money and a slot machine parlor were among the hot topics of discussion when the three candidates for selectman shared the same table Thursday night.
Incumbents Freeman Condon and Ronalee Ray-Parrott are both running for reelection to another three years on the Board of Selectmen.
But Salisbury Lions Club President Michael Colburn is also running for one of the two available seats.
The three appeared together for a candidates forum at Town Hall. Former Zoning Board of Appeals member Susan Pawlischeck served as moderator.
One issue that arose at the forum was the possibility of a perceived conflict of interest.
Condon has reached a purchase-and-sales agreement with developer Steve Paquette to sell 28 acres he owns at 6 Forest Road. Paquette plans to build a 56-unit condominium complex on the property.
The plan has been approved by the town but the decision was appealed to Essex County Superior Court.
Condon said he and his wife, Maureen, bought the land as an investment 35 years ago but he has been "distressed" by people who say selectmen pressured the Zoning Board of Appeals to approve the project.
"The Board of Selectmen had no role in that project in any way and I had no role in that project," he said.
Condon added that he has not spoken publicly about the project and has had nothing else to do with it, other than signing the purchase-and-sales agreement.
Condon said he has been disturbed by much of what he called "misstatements," "hate," "vitriol," "bigotry and threats" he and his family have been subjected to over the past year and added that he takes issue with how affordable housing has been maligned.
Ray-Parrott agreed that selectmen played no role in the Forest Road project. As a member of the Affordable Housing Trust, she has voiced her opposition to the project's location on a side road.
Colburn said neither of the incumbents has a conflict of interest in regard to the project but added that the fact Condon owns the land could cause some confusion and misunderstanding among residents.
"The appearance could show that there could be a conflict of interest," he said.
Since Salisbury is expected to receive $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, the candidates were asked how they would like to see the money spent.
Condon said he would like to use the funding for sewer betterments, while Ray-Parrott said she would prioritize sewer, parks and recreation, as well as mental health.
"As a social worker, I wear that badge very proudly," she said.
Colburn spoke of his passion for parks and recreation as well.
"Ronalee's father and my father built Lions Park and it needs some updates," he said.
The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association sponsored the candidates forum along with Salisbury Community TV and Media Center, which televised the event.
While SCTVMC fielded more than 25 questions from town residents for the forum, each candidate was also given the opportunity to question their opponents.
Colburn asked Condon why he and the board voted against allowing a slot machine parlor on Route 110 in 2013.
Such an issue should have been decided by voters at Town Meeting and not selectmen, Colburn said.
Condon replied that he would never have a problem taking such an issue to Town Meeting. But the selectman added that he opposed the slot machine parlor because while the developer promised to build a 12,000-square-foot building, the plans showed the building would be 120,000 square feet.
"I gave him three chances to clarify that, we had a problem where we were under the gun and we had four or five days to decide whether we were going to let that happen," he said.
Condon asked Ray-Parrott if she were happy with how the town was being governed. She answered with a simple, "Yes."
Ray-Parrott asked Colburn that if elected in May, what does he think he could do better than the current selectmen?
Colburn said he has "an uncanny ability to get people involved."
"It's one of my specialties, I engage, engage, engage and I do it with kindness," he added. "The one thing that I would do best is engage the people."
For more on the candidates forum, see newburyportnews.com and Monday's print edition of The Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.