AMESBURY -- The two candidates running for City Council in District 5 met amicably on stage Tuesday night to discuss property taxes, lakes and waterways as well as infrastructure concerns, among other issues.
Joe McMilleon and Peter Frey are running to succeed outgoing District 5 City Councilor Tim Kisieleski. The two met at Amesbury High School for a televised debate sponsored by The Daily News Tuesday night.
McMilleon was the District 5 city councilor for 12 years. He also served as an at-large councilor for six years and said he has worked successfully with four mayors along the way.
"My approach to elected office has always been to listen to constituents, thoroughly research the issues and bring people together to make the best possible decisions for our community," he said.
Frey, a Spindletree Road resident who is a member of the Charter Review Commission, said he would like to help Amesbury realize its potential.
"My children will be heading to the schools in the coming years and, as the District 5 councilor, I would advocate for improving our school system and infrastructure," Frey said. "I have proven experience listening to the concerns of residents and reaching a solution to important issues."
According to McMilleon, a 10% increase in property taxes over the past two years is the biggest issue facing Amesbury today.
He also said that he is concerned about the water quality at Lake Attitash and advocated for the creation of a waterways and lakes commission.
"We need to come up with a comprehensive approach to Lake Attitash and the other waterways, ponds and lakes in this community," McMilleon said.
Frey said District 5 faces issues that go beyond Lake Attitash.
"I believe that we are a forgotten district and we haven't had a representative really advocating for all of the different issues that we are facing," he said. "I am talking about the people who live on 4th Street who have very poor drainage and the streets that are unpassable in the winter."
The moderator, Daily News editor Richard Lodge, asked the candidates if they had a plan to make infrastructure improvements.
McMilleon said the city needs to bring in money to address infrastructure problems in the district such as the smaller roads in the lake neighborhoods.
"One of the ways that we can do that is to tackle economic development," he said. "Because that is going to bring in additional revenue."
Frey said he would prioritize working in the Route 110 corridor.
"I know that this wouldn't solely be a city project but, by advocating at the city level would really help to get this on the priority list," Frey said.
According to Frey, the City Council should look at state grants and other sources of revenue to make the city more affordable for both families and singles.
"Something like the (under-construction Maples Crossing athletic facility) and publicity for Amesbury destinations such as Cider Hill Farm could give us a great opportunity in Amesbury to grow our commercial and industrial revenue streams," he said.
McMilleon pointed out that the average, single-family homeowner paid an additional $763 in fiscal 2021.
"This is very dangerous," he said.
The former city councilor went on to say that a quickly rising tax bill impacts both young and old.
"We had $4.8 million (in excess levy capacity,)" McMilleon said. "In FY 2021, FY 2022, it went down by about $1 million each year. So we are down to $2.7 million now. That is going to hurt us, going forward, when we are looking at making things more affordable in Amesbury."
The city was recently awarded over $2 million to cover the cost of hiring eight new firefighters for the next three years.
According to McMilleon, the city will need to continue to attract new businesses to be able to continue to fund those firefighters after the federal grant runs out.
"That will increase our taxes and it will take pressure off of the homeowner and allow us to do these kinds of things," he said.
Frey said he would like to take a closer look at how much the city spent on firefighter overtime in the past and compare it to what the potential cost of continuing to fund the new employees beyond the three-year grant period might be.
"I think that it is pretty comparable and it makes sense to continue to staff these firefighters," Frey said.
Video of Tuesday night's debate can be found on demand at: www.facebook.com/AmesburyCommunityTelevision.
