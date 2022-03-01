SALISBURY — Two selectmen are up for reelection this spring but they could both have some competition.
Voting will be held at the Hilton Senior Center on May 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Incumbent Selectmen Freeman Condon and Ronalee Ray-Parrott are both up for re-election to three-year terms.
Condon lives on Forest Road and is serving his third three-year term, while Ray-Parrott, a Lafayette Road resident, has been a selectman since 2016.
Both incumbents could, however, have competition for reelection.
Caitlin Circle resident and Salisbury Lions Club President Michael Colburn has taken out nomination papers to run for a three-year term as has Railroad Avenue resident Ron Tony Giordano.
Town moderator
Ring’s Island resident Jerry Klima of Second Street has been town moderator for nine years and has pulled papers to run for another three-year term.
Klima could be in for a three-way race, however, since Bayberry Lane resident Charles “CJ” Fitzwater has also pulled papers to run for town moderator as has Giordano.
School Committee
A Salisbury seat on the Triton Regional School Committee is also up for reelection this spring.
Incumbent Erin Berger of Ferry Road has taken out papers to run for a second three-year term, while Seabrook Road resident Wendy Richardson has also pulled papers.
Ballot questions
Voters will also face a pair of ballot questions.
The first asks if the town should pay half of the health insurance premium for the surviving spouse and dependents of insured firefighters who are killed or die from injuries suffered on the job.
The second question asks if the town should pay the same rate to families of insured police officers who are killed or die from injuries suffered on the job.
Candidates
Each candidate in the town election must collect at least 56 signatures from registered voters.
Candidates must take out nomination papers by March 18 and return them to the town clerk’s office at Town Hall by March 22 at 5 p.m.
Potential candidates are given until April 7 at 5 p.m. to withdraw their name from the ballot.
The deadline to register to vote in the election is April 20.
