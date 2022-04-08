NEWBURY — The public is invited to attend at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, a program featuring contested races in the May 10 Newbury annual town election. Contested races are for Select Board and the Board of Health. The town's Council on Aging is hosting the forum. This will be held in Town Hall, second floor, 12 Kent Way, Byfield.
Daily News editor Lisa Connell will ask questions of the candidates. This will not be a debate. The program is being recorded for later viewing for those unable to attend. It will be available to view on the town’s Cable Access Channel 9 as well as the town’s YouTube page for those who cannot attend.
Biographical information for candidate profiles will be sought from all candidates running for elected office in Newbury, including a recent photo of each person. With questions for the candidates, email: lconnell@newburyportnews.com.
