NEWBURY — Town Hall, affordable housing and the Larkin Road bridge were among the topics covered during an amicable candidates forum Tuesday morning.
Voters will face contested races for Select Board and the Board of Health in the annual town election, which will take place Tuesday, May 10.
William “Bill” DiMaio of Orchard Street and Middle Road resident Dana Packer are both running for a three-year seat on the Select Board, while Plum Island Boulevard resident Alba Gouldthorpe is running for another three years on the Board of Health against Scotland Road resident Ginny King.
All four candidates shared the spotlight during the forum at the town’s municipal offices in the 95 North Business Center.
Daily News editor Lisa Connell served as moderator for the forum, which was hosted by the Council on Aging.
Select Board
Packer is a Newbury native and retired airline pilot who said he sees a vision for the town that includes all its residents.
“I want to try to encourage all of the townspeople to work together and come up with some common solutions that we can all live with, which is going to be a difficult thing to do,” he said.
Newbury’s residents are its “legislative body” and given an opportunity to shape the town’s direction and policies during Town Meeting each year, according to Packer, who said he would like to further engage the public through the use of YouTube and Zoom to keep them informed and take their feedback.
“Hopefully, this process will significantly reduce the mystery of the outcome of the annual Town Meeting,” he said.
Newbury’s rural character is one of its greatest selling points, according to Packer, who also said the town’s lack of a strong business/industrial tax base can put pressure on the average homeowner. He suggested developing an industrial park area in town that could help Newbury keep what he called its “rural curb appeal.”
DiMaio has been an elected constable for the past four years, he serves on the Council on Aging board of directors, and is the town’s veterans’ graves officer. He said his agenda is to make Newbury the preferred town to call home for many generations to come.
“I have the passion, the skills, the vision, the drive to help Newbury continue,” he said.
DiMaio also said Newbury is an agricultural town and he would do nothing to change that.
“That is why I live here and I suspect that is why most of the residents live here as well,” he said.
Coastal erosion on Plum Island and an aging population are the most pressing issues in town, according to DiMaio, who added that roughly 4,400 people of an estimated population of 7,000 count themselves as senior citizens.
DiMaio said an aging population can have a dramatic effect on the town’s infrastructure and schools.
“The real challenge is going to be, what do we have to do to bring people into the town to balance this out?” he said.
Increasing the town’s affordable housing stock is one way to balance the aging population with younger residents and keeps Newbury vibrant, according to DiMaio.
“It changes the complexity of what happens at the Triton Regional School District, there is a different demand for infrastructure and I see that as a necessity,” he said.
Packer pointed to the state’s new proposed guidelines for MBTA communities such as Newbury that would add further affordable housing mandates to the town as a possible opportunity to keep Newbury rural by working closely with project contractors.
“You look at these specific 40B projects and you try to tone them down a little bit so that we can make them affordable. You don’t get the impact of what I call the McMansions that you might have around here,” he said.
The town has been utilizing the 95 North Business Center for its municipal offices since 2015.
Both selectman candidates agreed that Newbury needs to have its own town hall, preferably at its old 25 High Road location.
DiMaio said the town spends roughly $177,000 a year to rent its current municipal offices but, with $1.5 million already earmarked for a town hall project, Newbury could also borrow up to $4 million with no impact on property tax payments.
Town Hall showcases the town itself, according to Packer, who said he would be proud to see a new facility built at the corner of Morgan Avenue and High Road.
“I would like to see the center of town moved back to the center of town,” he said.
Both candidates also addressed whether or not to reopen the Larkin Road bridge.
DiMaio said he values public safety but he would like to see more data on the matter before making any decisions about traffic mediation.
“In the ideal world, I would like to know how much traffic is on Larkin Road today,” he said.
The situation on Larkin Road is “an interesting topic,” according to Packer, who also said allowing school buses to drop students off at each and every home would make the neighborhood much safer for parents.
“I do believe that the bridge could be built and I also believe that a gate could be put up and not have through traffic going through there, except for emergency vehicles,” he said.
Both Select Board candidates also looked to the future Tuesday morning.
DiMaio said he would like to see the Morgan Avenue fire station updated, while Packer voiced interest in exploring whether to close the Morgan Avenue station or the Byfield fire station and combine the two.
Board of Health
Alba Gouldthorpe has served on the Board of Health since its founding 20 years ago and is running for another three-year term.
“I don’t bleed blood, I bleed the Board of Health,” she said.
The 87-year-old said she “has never heard a bad story about the Newbury Board of Health” since she moved to town in 1973 and she would like to keep it that way.
Gouldthorpe also said she would like to continue to serve on the Board of Health until, “God calls me to my other home.”
Ginny King is also running for the three-year seat on the Board of Health and said that her work as a dietitian helps to shape her view of many things.
“I think my experience as a food professional, as a nutritional professional, working in hospitals and being an educator, being a mom, these things are really important to me and there is a lot that I can give back to the community,” she said.
The Board of Health should place a greater focus on mental health coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to King.
“It’s kind of a taboo issue for some people but we really need to make it commonplace to have conversations about our mental health, because it is so very important,” she said.
The Board of Health has come a long way over the past 20 years, according to Gouldthorpe.
“If something is not broken, I don’t believe in fixing it,” she said.
King has children in the Triton Regional School District and said she is grateful “Newbury is still Newbury.”
“It is this little town that has its charm and its world,” she said.
