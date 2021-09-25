NEWBURY – This fall, a new program for veterans and their families to go on canoe trips will run in partnership with White Rose Canoe in Newbury, Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, Disabled and Limbless Veterans, and veteran services officers in the region.
Veteran Canoe Adventures will kick off on Sunday, Oct. 24. These trips will be run out of White Rose Canoe at 291 High Road and will take place at least twice a year.
Each trip will be free for veterans. Any veteran who wants to take part should register in advance and indicate if they will be bringing a guest. Space is limited, so veterans must register and receive a confirmation.
If the trips fill up, those who register will be notified when the next canoe trip is scheduled and contacted to see if they would like to attend.
Donald Jarvis, a local veteran who works to help other local veterans, said the goal is to create a therapeutic outing for veterans to come together, enjoy time with each other, and bond over floating down the Parker River and enjoying a picnic during the day.
To register: www.donaldjarvis.com/events
Anyone with questions can Donald Jarvis by email at jarvis.don@gmail.com or by calling 978-308-9186.
