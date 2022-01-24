NEWBURYPORT — Cantemus Chamber Chorus seeks singers for a local choral concert this spring.
The chorus will perform Paul Winter’s “Missa Gaia: A Mass in Celebration of Mother Earth.”
Cantemus will be joined in Newburyport on May 1 by seven-time Grammy Award winner Paul Winter and the Paul Winter Consort for this performance.
Auditions are being scheduled now. More information can be found at www.cantemus.org/about-us/auditions/ or by emailing info@cantemus.org.
Auditions will take place 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 478 Boston St. (Route 1), Topsfield.
Auditions also can be scheduled by sending an email to info@cantemus.org.
