GLOUCESTER — When Action Inc. and the Grace Center in Cape Ann needed to find extra space to effectively keep 30 homeless guests 6 feet apart, the community stepped up fast.
Within one week, the Cape Ann YMCA converted its gymnasium into shelter space where 30 guests could remain socially and physically distant in a safe space.
“We’ve had everyone pulling together,” said Tim Flaherty, executive director of the Cape Ann Y. “It was a nice way of converting the Y into a community center and it really has gone over well.”
When the novel coronavirus brought significant changes to daily life in March, the staff at Action Inc. on Main Street and the Grace Center on Church Street weren’t able to comply with the distance regulations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at their locations.
The search for temporary housing proved to be difficult.
“We were looking at other places in the city and none were really applicable or, to be honest, didn’t want to have us,” said Jennifer Beloff of Action Inc. “We were even trying to get hotel rooms and people were saying no we don’t want to rent to you.”
That is when the community joined forces to help.
Because the Cape Ann Y had temporarily closed its daily operations in response to the spread of COVID-19, Y leadership saw the opportunity to house the homeless as a way to lend a helping hand.
“With our buildings closed to members and program participants, it was important to our mission to find ways to offer our resources to help our community get through this difficulty time,” said Chris Lovasco, president and CEO of the YMCA of the North Shore, of which the Cape Ann is part.
In addition to the Y’s willingness to open its space for temporary housing, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, The Open Door, and the city’s Department of Public Works and the Fire Department helped execute operations.
This included creating protocol and procedure for proper social distancing, prepping meals, and putting together refrigerators, tables, projection televisions, and cots in the Y’s gymnasium.
The day-to-day, however, is not like a normal day at the gym.
“It is not quite what people would think,” Beloff said. “We don’t have access to the full YMCA. It is not like people can go and use the equipment and have some leisure time and get some stress out. They are really just in the gymnasium.”
“It is the same 30 (people), 24 hours a day, with the same staff rotating in and rotating out,” she added.
The staff members at Action Inc. and the Grace Center have found ways to provide breathing room for those staying at the Y by designating an outside space for recreational activities and group walks through the community.
“That has been challenge,” Beloff explained. “But most of the guests, I think that they respect and appreciate that we are working so hard to keep them safe.”
As of Monday, everyone living at the Y has tested negative for COVID-19.
“Happy to say that everyone in there has been tested and remains negative,” Beloff said. “No traces of COVID-19.”
