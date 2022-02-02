NEWBURYPORT — Brendan Pike, a former local resident charged with stealing a backpack with about $1,000 from a car last summer, was offered a nine-month jail sentence if he pleaded guilty to that charge and others.
The 36-year-old now has until Feb. 15 to accept Judge Peter Doyle's offer or take a chance at trial where he could face two years or more behind bars if convicted.
In addition to breaking and entering of a motor vehicle for a felony and larceny under $1,200 charges, Pike faces similar charges for allegedly breaking into a car in Amesbury and a domestic assault and battery charge in Newburyport, according to court records.
Doyle's plea offer, which covers all three incidents, would sentence Pike to two years in jail with nine months to be served. He would be given credit dating back to Oct. 12 when he was arraigned in Haverhill District Court for an unrelated offense.
Pike would also be sentenced to three years of probation. While on probation, Pike would need to remain drug and alcohol free, complete a drug treatment program, and pay restitution yet to be determined.
Pike's attorney asked for a few weeks to consider Doyle's offer, not knowing what would happen with the Haverhill District Court offense.
On Aug. 30 about 10:30 a.m., the owner of a local restaurant walked toward his car that was parked in an alley behind Essex Street and saw Pike in his vehicle.
Pike fled after the owner yelled at him to stop. The owner chased Pike down Middle Street and onto Center Street before losing him. The owner ran to the police station on Green Street and told officers there had been a backpack in his car with about $1,000.
Although unable to catch him, the owner was able to give police a detailed description of Pike, including the many tattoos on his body.
Remembering that Amesbury police were looking for a person fitting Pike’s description in connection with crimes in the neighboring city, Newburyport police Inspector Chris McDonald contacted Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed.
Reed told McDonald that with the help of the Middleton Jail staff, he was able to identify Pike by matching tattoo photos taken at the jail.
McDonald and Newburyport police Inspector Michael Sugrue went to Pike’s last-known home on High Street but was told he no longer lived there. Later in the day, the victim returned to the police station with a video of the alley that showed the theft.
“While looking at the video you could see that suspect who is clearly Mr. Pike with the same tattoos in the Amesbury photos,” McDonald wrote in his report. “In the video you can see Mr. Pike walk down the alley and immediately get into the vehicle and (the victim) is seen after walking down the alleyway. He yells for him to get out of that car and Pike is seen running down the alley and (the victim) chases after him.”
About the same time that Pike allegedly stole the backpack, local police responded to several vehicle break-ins around the city.
One was captured on video and shows Pike trying to open several cars parked on Temple Street, according to McDonald.
Court records show Pike pleaded guilty in September 2017 to numerous vehicle break-ins in Newburyport that summer and he was sentenced to 16 months in jail. All but four months of his sentence were suspended for two years while he was on probation.
In 2014, Pike pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and was sentenced to 90 days in jail after his arrest by West Newbury police, according to court records.
