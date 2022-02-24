HAVERHILL — Superintendent Maureen Lynch announces that Whittier Tech is partnering with its school districts to launch a new program allowing high school seniors from sending communities to explore Whittier’s career education offerings.
The CVTE Partnership program will last eight weeks, from Monday, March 21, to Friday, May 20. Seniors from Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Ipswich, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury are eligible to apply.
For eight weeks, students will explore one subject weekly at Whittier Tech from 8 to 11 a.m., then return to their schools to complete academic coursework.
Those who enroll will explore auto body collision repair; carpentry; culinary; electrical; machine technology; masonry; metal fabrication/welding; and HVAC.
Upon graduating high school, students can choose to continue this training through Whittier Tech’s Adult Education Program. Through the Adult Education Program, students can earn training hours, industry-specific trade certification and be provided with job placement assistance.
“This program is a great way to promote career and technical education, and show students who do not attend technical schools that there are opportunities available for them in these fields,” Lynch said. “There are so many excellent jobs with competitive wages in the trades and we are committed to finding new and innovative ways to connect students with these opportunities. We encourage anyone with an interest in CVTE to apply to the program.”
Thirty-three spots are open, three for each of Whittier’s 11 sending communities.
“Massachusetts is in urgent need of skilled workers in all trades,” said Vocational Coordinator Amanda Crosby, who is leading the new program.
“The CVTE Partnership program will bring more students into the workforce and help fulfill the needs of industries that are desperate for workers,” she said. “More importantly, the program provides a career pathway for recently graduated high school students who have identified they would like to continue into a trade upon graduation. I see this program as a huge win for everyone involved.”
Students interested in enrolling in the program are encouraged to speak with their guidance counselor. For questions about the program, contact Crosby at acrosby@whittiertech.org or 978-373-4101, ext. 384.
