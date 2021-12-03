SALISBURY — A 25-year vacancy on Broadway could soon become the beach center’s best attraction when the Salisbury Beach Partnership’s historic carousel begins offering rides in its own pavilion late next year.
The partnership had initially set out to bring the 1890s Looff-Mangels Broadway Flying Horses Carousel back to the beach center years ago but it turned out that the carousel was no longer intact. The Salisbury Beach Partnership was able to purchase a similar wooden carousel, made in 1909, for $600,000 almost three years ago.
Partnership president Wayne Capolupo said the carousel has been assembled and is in its temporary home at the Carefree Arcade on Ocean Front Boulevard.
“We raised enough to buy this historic carousel that was in Harvey’s Lake, Pennsylvania,” Capolupo said. “We were able to get it up here and we were able to assemble it. Now it is fully assembled and operable.”
Capolupo said his family has donated the long-vacant property at 7 Broadway to the Salisbury Beach Partnership which will soon start the work to turn the 6,600-square-foot octagonal building into a traditional year-round carousel pavilion.
“During the glory days of the historic carousels, your typical pavilion was octagonal in shape, with a witch hat roof and a cupola at the top,” Capolupo said. “That is exactly what we’re going to build there. It will be a beautiful, traditional octagon building that will be genuine post and beam construction.”
The Salisbury Beach Partnership is currently in the midst of a $750,000 capital campaign to house and preserve the carousel. The campaign includes an adopt-a-horse program which allows donors to “adopt” one of the 44 carvings on the carousel.
Newburyport Bank secured the naming rights for the new building and recently committed $250,000 to the partnership’s historic carousel fund. The bank is also expected to build a micro branch in the new carousel complex.
“Salisbury Beach is finally going to have a bank branch,” Capolupo said. “We’ve been trying for 60 years.”
He said he expects the new carousel will be a year-round destination.
“We want this to be a family-friendly venue, good for kids from 8 to 80. We want it to be the favorite ride on the beach,” Capolupo said.
There also will be a function room for events such as birthday parties and weddings.
Demolition of the existing structure at 7 Broadway is expected to begin soon and construction of the new building should begin in February, depending on the progress of a fundraising campaign.
“So we have our work cut out for us. We want to get people to become donors as a part of that adopt-a-horse program,” Capolupo said.
He said he hopes to have the carousel and its pavilion open to the public by late next year.
“We are hopeful that it will be open in time for next year’s Sea Festival of Trees,” Capolupo said. “This is the culmination of 20 years of effort on the part of myself and numerous other beach property owners and stakeholders. This is one of our primary goals when we formed the Salisbury Beach Partnership. We wanted to get a historic carousel back and put it in a pavilion.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.