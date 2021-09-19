AMESBURY — A Bailey electric car, a Stanley Steemer and a 1907 Cadillac will be all be on display when the Amesbury Carriage Museum hosts a "Driving Through History" fundraiser at Amesbury Chevrolet on Friday, Sept. 24 from 6-8:30 p.m.
"All three cars have different power systems," Carriage Museum executive director John Mayer said. "The Cadillac is gas-powered, the Stanley is a steemer and the Bailey is electric. So they all represent different modes of technology."
Mayer said the Bailey electric car was manufactured in Amesbury.
"The body of the Stanley Steemer was made by Amesbury workers and the Cadillac is a spectacular, early car," Mayer said.
This year's "Driving Through History" fundraiser is the museum's third annual and will include a silent and live auction with a four-night stay in a Charleston, S.C. resort, a four-hour striper fishing expedition for two, and a customized tour of Portsmouth, N.H.
Mayer added that the fundraiser is timed to coincide with Saturday's Carriagetown Car Show and will offer an up-close and personal look at several vintage cars.
"This will be a fun and energetic evening," Mayer said. "It builds a lot of energy for the car show and draws attention to Amesbury history."
A limited number of tickets are available for $40 for museum members, $50 for non-members at www. amesburycarriagemuseum.com/events.
