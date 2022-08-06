NEWBURYPORT — COVID-19 has done a lot to ruin lives and activities in recent years, but one endeavor it actually enhanced was recreational boating.
Boating was one of the few endeavors authorities did not cancel in 2021 because it was outdoors and removed from crowds. As a result, the municipal boat launch at Cashman Park has had two of its busiest seasons ever, according to local officials.
“During COVID, going out on a boat was one of the few things you could do,” said Dick Cumming, a longtime supervisor at the Merrimac Street launch. “We’ve had two very active summers.”
Harbormaster Paul Hogg echoed those sentiments. “People really bought boats in the past couple years. They had the money, and now they are getting out on the water,” he said.
The park is owned by the city, and the state helps with financial support to ensure that fishing and boating can take place. Cashman offers about 136 trailer parking spaces (for vehicle and trailer) and is open 24 hours a day, 364 days a year. The one day it is closed is during Yankee Homecoming’s fireworks display, taking place this year on Aug. 6.
Cashman Park, which spreads over about 12 acres, also hosts soccer, tennis, softball, pickleball, basketball, a children’s park and a broad expanse for those exercising their dogs. Many walkers traverse the property as part of the Clipper City Rail Trail.
Visiting boat owners appreciate its boat-launching capability. It has two ramps, and a small staff to provide assistance.
Perhaps because the state helps support this facility, it is just $15 per launch. A season pass costs $150. This summer, there are 209 boaters who have taken season memberships, Cumming said.
One regular user is Charlie Brown of Manchester, New Hampshire, who launched there recently.
“I come to Cashman Park because the people are awesome,” said Brown, who pilots a pontoon boat with a 90-horsepower outboard engine. “I put in the boat myself, and I can get help – people to grab line or help me guide it into the water.
“It’s an easy cruise to Plum Island, or you can go upriver. The price is reasonable — $15. So I drive all the way down here from Manchester,” Brown said.
The original name of this riverfront site was Central Park. The city administration of Mayor Michael Cashman (1922-26) took land by eminent domain starting in the early 1920s. Prior to Cashman’s initiative, the land lay between a landfill, a distillery and Towle Manufacturing Company.
One of the park’s most popular uses in the 1920s and 1930s was for baseball. Local historians say teams would draw as many as 3,500 fans. It was dedicated to Cashman in 1944.
Ballfields still exist, but today its boat ramp has emerged as the busiest such public launching facility in the state, city officials say.
In recent years, Newburyport has turned into a desirable port for boaters.
Starting with the Clean Water Act of 1972, the Merrimack River has gotten much cleaner. Close to 1,500 river-going vessels are registered with the Newburyport harbormaster’s office. Some boat-owning families spend the weekends on their vessels.
“We would have more registrations, but the marinas and the moorings are full. There is a long waiting list,” Hogg said. “In addition to Cashman, the city has a dock for transient boats. Boating is very popular right now.”
The park also hosts a fishing dock, which state officials help to maintain, and a pump-out facility. Dinghies can be parked for those traveling out to a mooring.
Boaters say they appreciate getting help at the dock, because getting a boat in and out can be complicated. A boater towing a vessel arrives, backs into the water, frees the vessel from the trailer and then must move the vehicle forward so others can arrive.
The boater must be sure the vessel is secured while he parks the vehicle and trailer. If he has children with him and possibly a dog, that multi-purposing sailor will likely appreciate assistance.
College student Matt Bazenas of Newburyport, who works as a dock assistant this summer, said new boaters might not know how to get it into the water or how to pilot it in when they return.
“We get a chance to assist boaters, and they appreciate the help,” he said.
Andrew Casson of Newburyport, who has two boats that he can launch at Cashman, was pulling a boat out of the Merrimack recently.
“This is a good launch at reasonable money. You can go upriver or out the ocean,” Casson said.
Casson, chairperson of the city’s Harbor Commission, said the mouth of the harbor can be difficult for newcomers to traverse because the current sometimes meets an incoming tide. But it is worth it.
“(Out-of-town) Boaters can call ahead to get advice on entering the Merrimack. Once they are in Newburyport, they really like the harbor and the city,” he said.
