NORTH ANDOVER — Marblehead-based charity Cecropia Strong is teaming up with Windrush Farm to offer grants for therapeutic horseback riding for adults with disabilities.
With these need-based grants, anyone can take lessons, according to officials.
Cecropia Strong offers aid to those with physical disabilities while Windrush Farm provides equine-assisted services for children and adults facing physical, cognitive and emotional challenges.
Therapeutic horseback riding provides the opportunity to participate in an enjoyable activity that helps to improve balance, muscle strength, coordination and posture.
At Windrush, certified instructors and volunteers assist the riders as they learn new skills in the arena or enjoy a ride on the trails around the farm.
Riders can explore woods and fields that are usually off limits to anyone with a disability. Now, financially challenged adults with disabilities can apply for a grant to ride at Windrush Farm thanks to Cecropia Strong.
“Windrush Farm is such a wonderful organization to partner with!” Cecropia Strong President Julie Hahnke said. “I rode there in 2018, but the cost is too prohibitive for the financially challenged to manage. Our grants reduce the overall session fee by two-thirds, making it a more reasonable option. Everyone should experience the joy of riding the Windrush horses.”
Windrush will accept grant applications from adults with a physical disability who would like to participate in the spring session of therapeutic riding lessons at the North Andover farm.
“We are extremely grateful to Cecropia Strong for selecting Windrush Farm as their partner for the new grants,” Windrush CEO Janet Nittmann said. “We very much look forward to welcoming new riders to the Windrush community.”
The minimum age is 18 years old and the weight limit is 185 pounds. Riding lessons are in a group and a physician’s statement will be required.
Cecropia Strong and Windrush Farm invite the public to participate and welcome donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.