NEWBURYPORT — A local sculptor’s vision to get Newburyporters to discover the city’s rich history comes to life in a new exhibit opening at the Custom House Maritime Museum this weekend.
When Jeffrey Briggs, known for designing and sculpting the iconic Greenway Carousel in Boston, moved to Newburyport with his wife in 1973, he quickly saw a need to draw more attention to this city’s historic past.
“Legendary Newburyporters,” which opens to the public Saturday, aims to inspire people to explore that rich history and the people who helped put the city on a map.
In the decades since moving here, Briggs has made multiple proposals for public statues on the waterfront.
The artist’s most recent proposal, which is “simple, cheap and doesn’t take up a lot of room,” seeks to mount sculptural busts of some of the city’s most famous citizens on stone pedestals. These busts would be accompanied by narrative plaques, detailing a bit about each notable person.
With the recent focus by the city on the Market Landing Park expansion project, dozens of people have stepped up to advocate for Briggs’ proposal to be included in the design.
Amid these efforts, Briggs embarked on his own project in 2018, sculpting the first of a series of maquettes of Newburyport’s most notable people.
He drew inspiration from “Yankee City, Faces from Our Past,” a chronicle published by Five Cents Savings Bank, now known as Newburyport Bank, in 1982 and republished with additional details in 1991.
Maquettes are essentially a three-dimensional art version of a sketch, Briggs explained in the preface of the exhibit’s accompanying publication: “Legendary Newburyporters: Sculpture by Jeffrey Briggs — A Chronicle of Achievement in the 18th & 19th Centuries.”
His first four sculptures were of Tristram Dalton, Nathaniel Tracy, Timothy Dexter and the Rev. George Whitefield.
While he was working on his next set — Capt. Moses Brown and Donald McKay — Briggs realized just how time consuming the research for these sculptures would be. He soon reached out to friends and local historians for help.
Skip and Marge Motes coordinated the work of 14 local historians to edit and produce the book in coordination with this exhibit.
It takes time to create a narrative about each person’s life, so the expertise of these historians were critical in bringing these sculptures to life.
“You can read about the society they grew up in or about what they did, but it doesn’t give you an overall sense of how you interpret this person, how do you get in their shoes,” Briggs said.
Every fine detail was carefully considered from how the person dressed to their facial expression to how they were represented as a full-figured sculpture.
Whitefield, for example, suffered from strabismus, a visual misalignment of the eyes, so Briggs sought to show that despite how small, that detail is on sculptures of this scale.
The artist made the clay maquettes “uniformly 19 inches tall for economic and practical considerations.”
There are also sculptures of Caleb Cushing, Theophilus Parsons, Anna Jaques, William Bartlet, Timothy Palmer, Jacob Perkins and Edmund March Blunt.
As this work was happening, Jack Santos, then vice chair and now chair of the Custom House board of directors, went to Joan Whitlow, executive director of the museum, to see if Briggs’ work could be showcased at the museum.
After visiting Briggs’ studio and seeing the work for herself, Whitlow agreed.
Though the artist had a working list of close to 30 famous Newburyporters leading into the 21st century, he had to limit the show to 14 sculptures from the 18th and 19th centuries due to time and space constraints.
The 14th piece is an addendum to the exhibit called “Negotiations.” The exhibition committee — made up of Briggs, Whitlow and Skip and Marge Motes — knew the exhibit needed more women, but they debated who to include and they only had space for one more piece. They also felt it was important to include representation of an enslaved person.
They decided to showcase generic women of three classes: the elite merchant class, an enslaved woman and a rural working woman.
More about the process behind each sculpture and each notable person’s narrative can be found at the exhibit, as well as in its accompanying publication.
“It’s intended to be engaging and thought provoking,” Whitlow said of the exhibit, explaining that it’s meant to be a starting point for people to go out and do their own research.
The museum has already reached out to Newburyport Public Schools to set up educational opportunities for students.
Whitlow believes there is something for everyone in this exhibit.
If someone is not interested in the history, for example, the exhibit also features a video, showing the process behind how the sculptures were made.
The museum gift shop also has copies of the book and notecards, bookmarks and puzzles featuring the notable people.
“It’s meant to be fun, but at the same time, let people discover with their own curiosity how much they want to learn about it and connect to the past,” Whitlow said.
The exhibit is made possible by the presenting sponsorship of the H. Patterson Hale Jr. Charitable Foundation, the major sponsorship of the Newburyport Bank, numerous citizen sponsorships and the help of countless volunteers.
To learn more, visit https://customhousemaritimemuseum.org/.
