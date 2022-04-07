NEWBURYPORT — Four decades of local musicians have been invited to play at a celebration of the life of Henry Welch at the Newburyport Elks Lodge on Sunday afternoon.
The keyboard player was the leader of the Henry Welch Band, which had been a staple at The Grog for almost 40 years. He died of natural causes in January at the age of 68.
The celebration of life will take place from noon until 5 p.m. Admission is free.
