NEWBURYPORT — Adam Laats, a professor of history and education at Binghamton University in New York, appears Thursday on “The Morning Show.”
Laats is the author of multiple books, including “Creationism USA: Bridging the Impasse on Teaching Evolution” (2020). He is an expert on cultural battles over education and school reform.
Earlier this year, the governor of Florida stirred up controversy when he blocked the first draft of an advanced placement African American studies course offered by the college board. A national discussion about political efforts to control the narrative of Black history has been ensuing ever since.
Laats will put this current discussion within the context of a lengthy American history of efforts to censor and control the teaching of Black history, starting immediately after the Civil War.
“By making it unacceptable to teach the truth of America’s racial history, even when the facts are unambiguous,” Laats said, the result is that “students learn less,” and often emerge feeling “confused about the past.”
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP FM 96.3, and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click “Playlist” on YouTube and scroll down.
