LAWRENCE — Central Catholic High School announces its academic honor roll for the first term of the 2021-22 school year.
High honors are awarded to students with an adjusted grade-point average of 4.5 or higher. Honors are awarded to students with no grade lower than a B-.
HIGH HONORS
Seniors: Nicholas Gonzalez, Newburyport; Kyle Mather, Amesbury; Maggie O’Rourke, Amesbury; Sofia Schwarz, Newburyport; Patrick Walsh, Newbury; Jackson Wetherbee, Amesbury.
Juniors: Caleb Scotch, Amesbury; Bridget Underwood, Newburyport.
Sophomores: John Gannon, Amesbury; Rachel Janes, Amesbury; Cassidy Lightfoot, West Newbury; Anna Perrin, Newbury.
HONORS
Seniors: Matthew Blanchard, Newbury; Sean Celona, Amesbury; Ruby Coppinger, Newburyport; Anthony Gaiero, Seabrook; Zoe Limoli, Merrimac; Samuel Majewski, Newburyport; Nina Pham, Salisbury; Finnegan Underwood, Newburyport.
Juniors: Elena Little, Newbury; Johnny Nguyen, Salisbury; Alexandra Paglia, Newburyport; Aiden Recesso, Newbury; Jason Szycher, West Newbury.
Sophomores: Calvin Buetow, Amesbury; Cameron Farrell, Amesbury; Nicolette Licare, Amesbury; Andrew Lucier, Amesbury; Shea Montague, Amesbury; Noelle Quinn, Seabrook; Dale Rogers, Newburyport; Kellianne Walsh, Newbury.
Freshmen: Isabella Boyer, West Newbury; Caroline Vient, Amesbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.