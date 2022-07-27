NEWBURYPORT — Central Congregational Church presents the Top to Bottom Tour of History Tidbits on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Guests will be able to take a virtual tour of the steeple – up the ladder and the steps to wind the clock, ring the bell, and take in the view from the top of the steeple.
In the sanctuary, guests will learn about and listen to the 1862 pipe organ. Music Director Michael Hamill will play the organ and tell its story.
The Rev. Chris Ney will share stories of how the unique stained-glass windows and an immense marble tablet came to be in the sanctuary. There will also be a virtual trip to the cellars to learn about what is hidden in the foundation.
The church, located at 14 Titcomb St., has accessible entrances and restrooms. Call 978-465-0533 for more information.
