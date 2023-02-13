NEWBURYPORT — Central Congregational Church will revive a long-lost tradition when it rings its bell on Valentine’s Day.
Through the church’s archives, historians learned that Herman Roy of Newbury left money in a trust for several purposes many years ago, including the ringing of church bells on Feb. 14.
The trust suggested that the task be rotated among Newburyport’s congregations, according to a release from the Titcomb Street church.
“Longtime church members told me about hearing the bell ring on Valentine’s Day,” said Amantha Moore. “They remember Pete Daigle, our retired sexton, pulling the bell rope in the steeple above Brown Square.”
Before Valentine’s Day became a time for chocolates, roses and cards, it was a Christian holiday that honored an early martyr persecuted for his faithfulness and acts of charity and love, according to the Rev. Christopher Ney, the church’s pastor.
“The church proclaims that God is love and we celebrate the many ways that people love each other,” Ney said. “Ringing Central Church’s bell on Valentine’s Day is one reminder that love makes all our lives more meaningful and more beautiful.”
