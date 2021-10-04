NEWBURYPORT — For about an hour on Oct. 11, community leaders and area residents are expected to converge on the Moseley Woods Pavilion to honor, recognize and observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The family-friendly ceremony begins at 11 a.m.
The event has been put together by First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church members and staff, Theater In The Open members, Newburyport Public Library and the Museum of Old Newbury.
Since 1971, Columbus Day has been a federal holiday celebrated on the second Monday of October as a way of recognizing the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas in 1492.
But in recent years, the holiday has come under fire from those who believe the holiday honors a person and others who wronged Indigenous people during the European colonization following Columbus’ arrival.
Local, the City Council voted 7-4 last month to approve a resolution recognizing the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
“We’re thrilled with the outcome,” said Mara Flynn, director of children’s ministry at First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church.
The vote came roughly a year after the local Indigenous Peoples’ Day initiative began in fall 2020 when a small group of First Religious Society members and staff consulted with Mahtowin Munroe of Indigenous People’s Day MA.
Following Munroe’s advice, church leaders began partnering with community allies, including the city’s Diversity, Equilty and Inclusion initiative, along with local activists and educators, with the goal of replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
“It’s encouraging to see all the groups committed to this,” Flynn said, adding that social justice was a large part of the church’s mission.
In a statement culled from the Indigenous People’s Day MA’s website, the church explained why it was important to change the holiday’s name.
“It’s a refusal to allow the genocide of millions of Indigenous peoples to go unnoticed, and a demand for recognition of Indigenous humanity,” the statement. “Recognizing this day in place of what’s currently known as ‘Columbus Day’ is a way to correct false histories, honor Indigenous peoples, and begin to correct some of the countless wrongs committed against Indigenous peoples of Turtle Island (what’s now known as the Americas).”
The event will honor the history of the region’s Indigenous people, including the Algonquin and Pennacook people and support cultural reparation and a permanent shift to sole recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day at the city, state and national levels.
There will be local history, music, stories and a land acknowledgment declaration, according to church officials.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.