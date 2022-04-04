The state's Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR) is looking for certified lifeguards for its 2022 season. Lifeguards serve as an important component in DCR’s efforts to keep children and families safe while visiting waterfronts and pools throughout the state parks system.The DCR raised the hourly rate for lifeguards for the 2022 season to between $21 and $26 depending on position and associated certifications. If a lifeguard stays on through the end of the summer season, there is a $500 retention bonus.
To be considered for a DCR lifeguard position, applicants mustbe at least 16 years of age by the time of hiring, must complete lifeguard training prior to start of season, and must be certified in first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
DCR offers free training classes and certification to lifeguards who commit to DCR summer employment prior to the opening of designated swimming areas. Candidate training and certification dates and locations are listed at mass.gov/lifeguards for qualified candidates who commit to guarding for the summer season.
