NEWBURYPORT — Mayoral candidates Sean Reardon and Charlie Tontar each shared their ideas for bringing a hotel to the city and other pressing topics during a “fireside chat” Wednesday.
The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry sponsored the “Newburyport Mayoral Fireside Chat” at the Firehouse Center for the Arts with Nate Allard, the new chamber president, hosting the event. Reardon, a member of the School Committee, sat down with Allard to answer questions first, while Tontar remained in a separate room, unable to hear any of the questions. After 20 minutes of discussion, the candidates switched places and Allard asked the same questions of Tontar, a city councilor at large.
Both candidates emphasized the need for a hotel in the city.
Reardon wants to bring New England Development back to the table to negotiate plans for Waterfront West. He stands by previous statements, saying he would like a hotel and conference center to be built.
The candidate emphasized that he did not participate in previous discussions with New England Development, saying people should vote for him to get a “fresh perspective.”
Reardon expressed a need for multiple hotels, saying the former C&J bus lot could be a location to consider, too.
Tontar spoke about why previous discussions with New England Development did not result in anything. He explained that a hotel was at the bottom of the priority list for New England Development.
Some councilors had issues with the height and massing in previous proposals, and Tontar shared those concerns. Still, he emphasized the need for any Waterfront West plan to include a hotel.
Tontar was open to the possibility of a hotel at other locations, too. He mentioned Port Plaza and a spot on Route 1, which was previously proposed by Plum Island LLC for a multiuse development called Hotel Newburyport.
Allard also asked the candidates how they would address staffing issues at local restaurants and businesses, saying that the chamber has found three issues linked to this problem — child care, transportation and training.
Reardon said the city needs to focus on bringing in affordable housing, which would allow people who work here to live here, too. He also said the city could increase the number of bus stops.
Tontar said the city identified a lack of labor supply in its master plan, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the mayor needs to take a leadership role in addressing this issue. Tontar said he also hoped the ongoing rapid recovery grant work would help restore the downtown.
Other topics discussed were each candidate’s management style, hurdles with the city budget, the implementation of the city’s Climate Resiliency Plan, and the important role of arts and culture in the city.
Watch the full chat at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpIDTlMUvek.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.