NEWBURYPORT — Beth Dyer Clary, the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival’s board president, and Rhina Espaillat, poet-in-residence for this year’s festival, appear Thursday on “The Morning Show.”
Clary will provide a brief history of the festival, now in its 20th year, as well as an overview of the many concerts, open rehearsals, lectures and events to be held in numerous venues around the city Aug. 3 to Aug. 14.
Espaillat, a Newburyport-based poet, will talk about the festival’s highlight, a work commissioned to celebrate her 90th birthday.
The premiere of composer-in-residence and Pulitzer-nominated composer Jon Deak’s setting to string quartet and soprano of Espaillat’s poem “The Jury” will take place Aug. 14 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on High Street.
For more about the festival, visit www.newburyportchambermusic.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). This prerecorded interview will also be available at 9 a.m. on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click “Playlist” on YouTube and scroll down.
