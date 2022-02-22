NEWBURYPORT — With a goal to raise $5,000 for the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce Charitable Foundation, the chamber president and the city’s mayor plan to plunge into the frigid Atlantic Ocean off Plum Island next week.
“We need something fun that helps raise awareness and funds for our charitable foundation,” chamber President Nate Allard said in a statement. “We have an opportunity to build this foundation and give more back to the community, especially those who need it most.”
The chamber plans to increase its fundraising efforts so that its foundation can work toward providing annual scholarships to local students, awarding mini grants to small-business owners and increasing beautification efforts beyond Newburyport.
Mayor Sean Reardon has agreed to join Allard and match the funds raised in support of the foundation.
The Presidential Plunge for Funds will take place Monday at 5 p.m. on Plum Island next to Georgie Porgie’s at the Beachfront in Newbury. A post-survival toast will follow at the Sunset Club at 4 Old Point Road, Newbury.
Donation checks can be made out to the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce Charitable Foundation and mailed to the chamber at 38R Merrimac St., Newburyport, MA 01950. Donations can also be made in cash or sent by Venmo to @nbptchamber.
