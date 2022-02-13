NEWBURYPORT — Indivisible-RISE Newburyport announces that Alexandra Chandler, policy advocate for the organization Protect Democracy, will speak at its February meeting.
Chandler will outline challenges to voting access across the nation, and will also present actions to support voting rights. The meeting will be held virtually, via Zoom, at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15. It is open to the public. For the Zoom link, email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
Chandler co-leads Protect Democracy’s elections and voting rights efforts, and coordinates staff support for the National Task Force on Election Crises.
Previously, she was a career national security professional for 13 years, including roles at the Office of Naval Intelligence and the Office of the Secretary of Defense. In 2018, she was a candidate for the open CD-3 Congressional seat. She is a graduate of Brown University and Brooklyn Law School.
The Indivisible-RISE leaders will also offer an update on Massachusetts’ VOTES Act, recently passed in both chambers of the Massachusetts Legislature, which permanently codifies early voting and mail-in voting.
Project Democracy’s mission is to prevent American democracy from declining into a more authoritarian form of government. Founded by former members of the White House Counsel’s Office and the Department of Justice, Project Democracy has assembled a group of the world’s leading experts to fight the decline of democracy in the U.S. They deploy different tools and strategies, ranging from advocating for an update of the Electoral Count Act to filing lawsuits against policies that deny basic rights.
Indivisible-RISE Newburyport carries out political action through several working groups created and run by its members. The goal is to help people fulfill their desire to be politically active, even with limited time to commit.
Volunteer activities include voter outreach, tracking legislation and election-related initiatives. For the sign-up links, visit Indivisible-RISE Newburyport– Get Involved or email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
