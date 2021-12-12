NEWBURYPORT — It appears the downtown business community has been playing musical chairs the last few weeks with a staple of State Street moving across the street, a pop-up bakery taking its place, and a popular Pleasant Street eatery closing for good.
Early last month, State Street boutique Lively Kids moved from 15 State St. to 18 State St. and on Friday, Love & Flour Bakery of Salem, New Hampshire, debuted its pop-up shop there.
Known for its baked sweet treats and decorated custom cakes, Love & Flour’s daily menu consists of French macarons, gourmet cupcakes and an assortment of grab-and-go cakes.
Love & Flour was founded in 2015 by Jaime Elizabeth, a self-taught baker and cake designer. The bakery is expected to be open until Valentine’s Day.
“We are excited to bring Love & Flour to Newburyport. Inside our little shop, you’ll find daily flavors of freshly baked French macarons, gourmet cupcakes, signature cakes, hot cocoa bombs, and many more sweet treats,” Elizabeth said.
Nate Allard, president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said the fact that Elizabeth and other owners have set up pop-up shops in the city over the last few years speaks to the downtown’s overall positive growth.
“I love the idea of these pop-up businesses,” he said. “People are going to it (Love & Flour) up. Pun intended.”
The move across the street allowed Lively Kids, which was founded by Meraki owner Kim Lively before she sold the business, to open a larger store where clothing and jewelry store Nauti Pearl used to operate. Nauti Pearl moved one door down to the former home of now-defunct women’s clothing store Francesca’s.
Love & Flour opened just in time for the business community’s first Invitation Night of the season. Invitation Night is a series of three Friday nights when business owners keep their shops open later in a coordinated effort to draw more shoppers into their stores. Allard said Invitation Nights allow owners to go all out to attract customers and called the first night very successful.
“People are loving it,” he said.
The final Invitation Night is Dec. 17.
On Pleasant Street, Lin’s Little Kitchen recently closed its doors – roughly 18 months after opening as the city’s first Mexican-Asian fusion restaurant.
Lin’s Little Kitchen opened in June 2020 at the former site of Dos Amigos taqueria. It was the creation of former Dos Amigos co-owner Jay McSharry and chef Linda Theth. The restaurant featured house-made appetizers, snacks, entrees and desserts.
A sign on the front door reads, “Closed forever.”
Allard said the closure of the member business was not “shocking news.”
McSharry continues to lease the space from New England Development, according to a NED spokesperson, leaving the door open for the Portsmouth restaurateur to open another business there.
Across the street, restaurant NU Kitchen’s expected opening appears to be in jeopardy. In July, Nu Kitchen owner Joshua Van Dyke said he hoped to open in late fall or early winter. Van Dyke owns two additional Nu Kitchen locations, in Somerville and Worcester.
On its website, NU Kitchen is billed as a healthy choice alternative featuring “wholesome ingredients, mindful preparation and attentive service.”
The future home of NU Kitchen has been dark since January 2020 when Thai Lily Kitchen closed its doors after roughly a year in business. For years before that, the space was home to the Chinese restaurant Szechuan Taste.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.