NEWBURY — Changes in plans for a new environmental studies center on the banks of the Parker River prompted organizers from Governor’s Academy to meet with the Planning Board.
In what was described as an informal presentation, Tom Woodruff, director of facilities for the academy and Mark Beaudry of Meridian Associates, Inc., discussed with planners proposed modifications to the previously approved site plan for the Parker River Environmental Studies Building. Additional improvements — including a new dock accessing the river — are proposed as well.
The building is one of three capital projects the school is planning under True Courage, its fundraising campaign launched in 2017. A renovated and expanded student center, and new faculty housing are the other two projects.
The proposed plan revisions would add a framed aluminum dock in a manner that squarely aligns it to the river. A handicap accessible raised timber walkway that leads from the building down to the dock is proposed, while stairs were eliminated. The change shortens the path by around 400 feet, cuts down on the need for costly retaining walls, and ensures everyone follows the same path to the river. The amendments also preserve more significantly sized trees than the original plan.
“There’s a lot less disturbance between the building and the river,” said Town Planner Martha Taylor.
While the footprint of the space has not changed, the roofline was engineered down from 20 to 13 feet. The flat roof should last 50 years. Using a pickled wood product for the building’s exterior will give it a natural look, with lots of glass on the north side, said Woodruff.
The school, at 313 Newburyport Turnpike, is developing project-based academic programs to promote environmental stewardship and capitalize on its proximity to the Parker River and Atlantic salt marshes. The 6,800-square-foot center will include two classrooms, a wet lab, and a workshop, with access to collection stations, greenhouse, boat dock, and a boardwalk in the marshes, according to Flansburgh Architects.
Planners are leaning toward considering all the proposed modifications under one application. A hearing date will be set around one month after the board receives and accepts the school’s application. The project is fully funded and school administrators hope to begin construction later this winter.
In other business, the board accepted a special permit application to install ground-mounted photovoltaic solar arrays on the town landfill at 75 Boston Road. Ace Solar was awarded a contract for the work via a request for proposal process in 2017. The modules will be oriented to the southwesterly and southeaterly portions of the landfill and will not be visible from Boston Road. The landfill cap will not be penetrated, said Eric McLean of Ace Solar.
Board member Leslie Mathews believed the Conservation Commission had signed off on the proposal, but she had heard the state Department of Environmental Protection had indicated there were some issues that needed resolving.
A public hearing was set for Dec 15 at 7:15 p.m.
“We look forward to hearing more,” said Chair Peter Paicos.
Tom Zahoruiko, Zendko LLC, made a request for release of two lots from the Performance Coven for the Open Space and Residential Development at 15 Coleman Road — Lot 1 consisting of the farmhouse and barn and Lot 8 — the open space parcel which is to be transferred to Essex County Greenbelt Association. The developer reported that all municipal facilities are in the ground except for electric, the street is paved with curbing and ready to install; and street signage is going up. The customer buying the house and barn is anxious to start rehabbing, said Zahoruiko. Planners decided to wait a couple weeks until the septic is in place for Lot 1 and tentatively placed it on the agenda for Dec. 1
Taylor told the board briefly about a possible 10 lot subdivision at 7 Larkin Road and a smaller, more conventional subdivision at 170 Orchard St.
