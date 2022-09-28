NEWBURYPORT — Patricia Rocker, a Salisbury resident and the council chairwoman of the Chappaquiddick Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation, will speak Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St.
Rocker will share the story of her great-great-grandmother Eunice (Matthews) Rocker, a Chappaquiddick-Wampanoag woman of Indigenous and African descent.
The hourlong program, which is free and open to the public, is presented in conjunction with the church’s recognition of Justice Sunday.
This summer, Rocker and local historians helped to dispel nearly a century and a half of European-American propaganda about her great-great-grandmother, who lived on the Island of Noepe – now known as Martha’s Vineyard, according to the First Religious Society.
This led to the Day of Truth and Reconciliation at Martha’s Vineyard Museum, where a plaque was dedicated to the island’s African American Heritage Trail to honor Eunice Rocker, her family and her tribal community.
Patricia Rocker’s talk will be followed by discussion of how to deconstruct the injustices of the past. She is also an advisory council member of the Massachusetts Center for Native American Awareness.
