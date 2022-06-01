NEWBURYPORT — A local woman accused of hitting relatives with her car last month saw assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene after personal injury charges dropped Monday during her appearance in Newburyport District Court.
However, Marissa LaFlamme, 32, of Milk Street, admitted to Judge Peter Doyle that she was under the influence of alcohol and lost her driver's license for 60 days. In early May, LaFlamme struck her brother and mother as she backed out of an Amesbury driveway. She was arrested a short time later by Newburyport police officers as she arrived at her home, according to court records.
Essex County prosecutor Shalaigh Kennedy said LaFlamme's relatives were trying to prevent her from leaving and did not want to press charges.
"They were uncooperative on scene and I believe they remain so," Kennedy told Doyle.
LaFlamme saw the drunken driving charge continued without a finding for a year. During that time, she must remain out of trouble with the law and pay $600 in fees and fines.
About 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, Amesbury police responded to a Powow Street home where LaFlamme struck her family members with the car minutes earlier before fleeing.
The relatives drove to the Powow Street residence after the owner said LaFlamme parked in his driveway unannounced and appeared too drunk to drive. The victims told the homeowner they would come over to speak to LaFlamme and get her off the property.
After arriving at the Powow Street address, LaFlamme’s mother tried to get her daughter out of the 4Runner so she could give her a ride home to Newburyport.
But LaFlamme refused and eventually struck her mother and brother as she backed out of the driveway. LaFlamme’s mother was hurt more than her brother but both declined a ride to the hospital and to file for emergency restraining orders. Eventually, LaFlamme’s mother was driven away by her brother, according to Amesbury police Officer Liam Leary’s report.
Newburyport police were then given a description of LaFlamme’s car and a recap of what happened in Amesbury.
Minutes later, Newburyport police Officers Shawn Eaton and Michael Wilichoski arrived on Milk Street believing LaFlamme would go home and sure enough they spotted her SUV turning onto Milk Street from Federal Street, according to Newburyport police.
