AMESBURY — Lungstrong’s Cheers For A Cure! campaign, a partnership with area restaurants to raise money for lung cancer research, has raised $6,650 so far this year.
Lungstrong is a volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital. The organization has raised more $5 million since 2011.
The campaign, now in its eighth year, includes nine restaurants from Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury.
In Amesbury, the restaurants are Market Square Bakehouse, GameTime Lanes, Hodgies, Flatbread, Phat Cats and Ristorante Molise.
In Newburyport, the organization received donations from longtime partners Michael’s Harborside and Plum Island Grille. In Salisbury, Surfside donated proceeds from the sale of its Mermaid Lemonade in July.
“We are very grateful for the continued support of Lungstrong by our restaurant partners, especially after the impact COVID-19 had on many of them,” said Diane Legg, a 16-year lung cancer survivor and founder of the organization, in a press release. “Every dollar raised makes a difference in the lives of lung cancer patients everywhere.”
Typically, restaurants designate a drink or dessert for the organization and track sales over the summer, donating 20 to 50% to Lungstrong.
Ristorante Molise and Phat Cats held special one-day fundraisers at their restaurants, Molise on St. Patrick’s Day and Phat Cats on Cinco de Mayo. GameTime Lanes offers Lungstrong Lemonade throughout the year.
For more information about Lungstrong, visit www.lungstrong.org.
