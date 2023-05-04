NEWBURYPORT — Efforts to find a missing worker after a chemical explosion tore through an Opportunity Way factory shortly after midnight Thursday remains stymied as the building is too unstable for firefighters to go inside, according to Newburyport officials.
Four other PCI Synthesis/SEQENS workers were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.
"We attempted to make entry as best as we could and we are still searching for him," Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III said. "We need to make sure it is safe for us to continue our search."
About 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, 911 operators received a report of an explosion at 9 Opportunity Way. Upon arrival, fire crews saw that an industrial-sized vat from inside the building had been launched through the building before landing in a parking lot about 30 feet away.
Bradbury said firefighters were met by heavy fire at the facility.
"We feel it was contained to the one building and the quality of the air tested is fine. It's just that there is structural damage to the building and we have to be very methodical about taking it apart, so that we can get to where we think he was last seen," Bradbury said.
Five workers were in the building at the time of the explosion.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was called to the scene at daybreak in an attempt to find the missing worker.
There is no danger to area residents, but the Newburyport Police Department asks workers in the industrial park to avoid Opportunity Way while operations continue.
PCI Synthesis/SEQENS, according to its website, is a leader in pharmaceutical synthesis with 24 manufacturing sites across Europe and the United States.
The company released a brief statement confirming the status of its workers.
'The authorities arrived quickly on site and we are grateful for their support and quick work," the statement read. "All our attention is focused on the situation of our employees."
Thursday's explosion, which could be heard and felt across much of the city, was the third serious incident at the plant since 2020.
In 2021, a chemical fire there resulted in the city suspending all permits that allowed the pharmaceutical company to operate until investigators determined what caused the blaze.
In February 2020, explosions ripped a hole through the company's roof and led to nearby businesses being evacuated.
In 2015, the company was fined $4,950 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for a violation involving 23 people. It was classified as "serious" by the federal safety agency. The fine was reduced to $2,970 after the company filed an appeal, according to OSHA.
A decade earlier, in 2006, the federal Environmental Protection Agency accused PCI Synthesis, known then as Polycarbon Industries Inc., of violating numerous requirements of federal and state hazardous waste laws.
The violations included failure to conduct personnel training, failure to separate incompatible wastes, and failure to comply with tank and air emission standards. The last violation could have resulted in potentially hazardous air emissions, according to an EPA press release.
More recently, in 2019, PCI paid the EPA more than $200,000 after a 2017 inspection of the plant showed that it was violating federal and state hazardous waste laws. PCI agreed to pay a $50,210 fine and spend $152,000 in projects that will protect human health and the environment.
Mayor Sean Reardon said the city will immediately slap a cease-and-desist order on PCI Synthesis as investigators determined what caused the latest incident. However, Reardon said he has a "very strong opinion" about the company and wasn't ruling out further actions.
"I have to put the safety of firefighters and our citizens before the company," Reardon said.
In addition to firefighters from across the region, the explosion also drew a response from the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services which is serving hot breakfast, coffee, snacks and hydration to Newburyport Fire Department, Mass Dept. Fire Services, Hazmat Teams, and neighboring mutual aid companies, according to an official.
A synthetic smell hung in the air on the scene and debris could be found on neighboring properties, while the back of the PCI Synthesis/SEQENS building appeared to have been flattened.
The city's Building Inspector Dennis Morel and Building Commissioner Greg Earls were assisting the Fire Department in dismantling the building.
No injuries were reported among the emergency personnel, which included firefighters from Amesbury, Ipswich, Newbury and Salisbury, as well as East Kingston and Newton, New Hampshire.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also on hand, as was the state Fire Marshall's Office's Hazardous Materials Team.
The Fire Department also called the management of the neighboring Opportunity Works facility, which works with over 300 men and women with special needs. Bradbury said the not-for-profit corporation closed its building for the day but left the doors open for emergency personnel to hold meetings and use the restrooms.
"They were very accommodating," Bradbury said.
Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan contributed to this story.
