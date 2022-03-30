NEWBURYPORT — The Belleville Roots Music Series presents singer/songwriter, humorist and social critic Cheryl Wheeler for an evening of song and commentary Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m., on the Belleville stage, 300 High St., Newburyport.
Tickets are available at www.bellevilleroots.org: $35 in advance; $40 day of show; $10, ages 18 and under.
Wheeler is a gifted presenter, songwriter and storyteller. Wheeler’s concerts are more like what one would find at a comedy club than expect to find at a folk music concert. Through her words and music, her personality shines through. Wheeler’s songs have been covered by artists as diverse as Dan Seals, Peter Paul and Mary, Kenny Loggins, Garth Brooks, Suzy Boggus, Melanie, Bette Midler, Maura O’Connell, Sylvia, Kathy Mattea, and Holly Near.
Learn more about Wheeler on her website, cherylwheeler.com.
About the Belleville Roots Music Series
Belleville Congregational Church has long-standing roots in Newburyport as a gathering place and as a supporter of local service organizations. The Roots Music Series, founded in December 2010, has three important missions.
First, the series will bring a variety of roots music to the Newburyport area: a cappella to zydeco and could include many things in between such as blues, bluegrass, Cajun, Celtic, country folk, gospel, Irish, jazz and world music. The second mission of the Roots Music Series is to raise money to restore and maintain the historic 1867 Belleville Meetinghouse and adjacent Fiske Chapel complex at 300 High St.
The third mission, an important goal, is the building of community through music. It is hoped that the meetinghouse and the adjacent complex will continue to serve as a gathering place for years to come. Learn more at bellevilleroots.org or with questions, email: bellevilleroots@gmail.com.
