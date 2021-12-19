AMESBURY — The incoming Maples Crossing sports complex will soon be offering childcare options to local families, thanks to a collaboration with the YMCA of the North Shore.
Bridgewater-based Global Property Developers Inc. is in the process of building Maples Crossing, a $70 million, 410,000-square-foot sports complex with six ice rinks next to the former New England Sports Park on South Hunt Road.
According to a press release from the YMCA of the North Shore, the 75-acre campus is expected to include a new YMCA Early Learning Center of Amesbury, which will include two preschool classrooms, one toddler room and one infant room.
YMCA of the North Shore President & CEO Christopher Lovasco said his organization is excited to collaborate with Maples Crossing.
"Being part of this exciting new development while providing a much needed service for families in this area is a win win," Lovasco said in the release. "We look forward to adding this location to our multiple Y locations where we currently offer high quality, welcoming, and nurturing childcare to thousands of children each year.”
According to Maples Crossing project manager Michael Gorman, the Early Learning Center will be in the former New England Sports Park headquarters and will include two playgrounds and an indoor and an outdoor space dedicated to gross motor skill development.
"We are extremely happy that the YMCA, under the leadership of Chris Lovasco, saw both Maples Crossing and the community of Amesbury as another location to create essential community programming. In this case, an Early Childhood Learning Center," Gorman said. "Our construction team is working closely with the YMCA to complete the buildout for them and we expect to announce an opening date in the first quarter of 2022."
Global Property Developers Corp. President Steve Callahan said in a press release that his company's collaboration with YMCA of the North Shore represents Maples Crossing's first community partner.
"Increasing the availability of first-class child care in the region is just the first step towards our vision of Maples Crossing, a center for community activity and growth," Callahan said. "We can’t wait to see our first YMCA groups enjoy the amenities at Maples Crossing."
