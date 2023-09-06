NEWBURYPORT — Emma Andrews Library and Community Center resumes its fall children's programs Monday.
Children's story hour and activities, which include a story, craft and snack for youngsters ages 2 to 5, begin at 10 a.m.
For registration and more information, go to emmaandrewslibrary.org, email emmaandrewslibrary@cityofnewburyport.com or call 978-358-8097.
People can also stop by the library to register. The library is at 77 Purchase St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.