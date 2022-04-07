NEWBURYPORT — The Emma Andrews Library at 77 Purchase St. is announceS the return of children’s story hour for 3 — 5-year-old children on Mondays at 10 a.m., Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and Fridays at 10 a.m. beginning on April 11. Age appropriate crafts will be provided. Each event will be in person with a maximum registration of nine children per session. Pre-registration is required. The library is open on Monday and Wednesday from 1-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register in person or call 978-358-8097.
