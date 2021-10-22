NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society will hold its second annual fundraising auction from Nov. 19 through Nov. 27.
The theme is “Give Voice to NCS: Buy It for a Song!” Proceeds from the auction support the Choral Society’s activities for the year.
The organization is seeking donated items from people and local businesses to feature in the auction.
Items include original artwork, music instruction, museum memberships, products, services and gift certificates from local business owners, antiques, consulting services, homemade food baskets and handcrafted items.
Auction donations will be accepted through Nov. 19. Visit www.newburyportchoralsociety.org for the donor form and to learn more about the auction.
