NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society’s second annual fundraising auction begins Friday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. and continues through Saturday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m.
This theme is "Give Voice to NCS: Buy It for a Song!" Proceeds from the auction support ongoing NCS activities.
The items include gift certificates from an array of local businesses, music events and instruction, museum memberships, antiques, paintings and prints, gourmet food offerings, and unique local adventures and experiences.
To bid: www.accelevents.com/e/give-voice-to-ncs-2021-buy-it-for-a-song.
