NEWBURYPORT — Mark McCurties, a practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, presents “Humility that ‘overcomes the world,’” on June 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, and show how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science, according to First Church of Christ, Scientist in Newburyport, the lecture’s sponsor.
The event is free and open to the public.
“A central theme of Christ Jesus’ ministry was to teach and show that the power of God’s love can help us overcome the various injustices in the world,” McCurties said in a release.
“Yet, for all the remarkable healing work that Jesus did, he always gave the credit to God. Examining Jesus’ example, we will define true humility, how it links us to God, and with God’s healing laws,” McCurties said. “There is great need for healing in the world today; living with more Christ-like humility can help us to meet that demand.”
Sharing examples of healing from his own life and the professional practice of Christian Science, McCurties will explain why Christian Science is both Christian and scientific, meaning that people can prove its effectiveness for themselves.
The practice is fully described in the book “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” written by the founder of the Christian Science movement, Mary Baker Eddy.
McCurties will also speak about the life of Eddy, who came to understand, confirm and teach what she felt was original Christian healing.
Eddy herself said she was especially inspired by Jesus’ demand, “He that believes on me, the works that I do will he do also; and greater works than these will he do, because I go unto my Father” (from the Gospel of John 14:12 in the Bible).
For more than 150 years, people around the world have worked to follow Christ Jesus in this practice of Christianity and continue to do so today, experiencing healings of physical ills and personal difficulties, according to the release said.
McCurties has been a Christian Science practitioner for many years, helping people through this scientific approach to prayer on a daily basis. He travels from his home base in Michigan to speak to audiences around the world as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.
For more information, contact Gail at 978-660-0660 or gmillercsmail.com.
