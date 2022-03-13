WEST NEWBURY — The Council on Aging has a new director, but her face may already be familiar to some in the Town Offices. Christine Marshall was chosen to fill the post left vacant last December when long-time Director Theresa Woodbury accepted a position as COA director in Hamilton.
Marshall began her tenure in West Newbury in 2021 when she was hired as Assistant Town Clerk. Following Woodbury’s departure, she was tapped to also serve as an Interim Director for the COA, in the downstairs Senior Center at the 1910 Town Office Building. During the initial internal posting period, she applied for, and was invited, to interview for the full-time job.
Town Manager Angus Jennings worked with three members of the COA Board of Directors designated to determine a process for applicant review. She was interviewed in open session on Feb. 17 with the full participation of the COA Board. Jennings and the board then met behind closed doors “to allow all to speak freely regarding their thoughts and recommendations,” he said. The board unanimously voted to offer Marshall the position.
According to Jennings, Marshall has been offered a rate of $35.18 per hour for the COA Director's position, which is annualized at $73,456.
During her brief time as Interim COA Director, Marshall accomplished a good deal. She redesigned the bimonthly COA newsletter, adding color and promoting electronic delivery, plus added a comprehensive director’s report and financial reporting as a way to increase communication with the COA board. Marshall worked collaboratively with department heads on programming and facility maintenance.
She used "MySeniorCenter" software to inspire more participation in the COA volunteer program, adding 12 new volunteers to help with newsletter mailings and deliveries for the Sunray Café, plus oversaw changes to the Senior Property Tax Work Off program that increased participation, and created new job descriptions, a new application process and time frames to perform work. Marshall strengthened communications with seniors and their families through expanded use of social media and website presence and marketing.
“It has warmed my heart to help, meet and listen to our seniors,” Marshall said.
She brings 35 years of business experience to the position, with 16 years spent working in various areas of municipal government as an office administrator for the Community Services Department in Andover, 2015-21; the assistant treasurer-tax collector for Newbury, 2010-14; and assistant town clerk in Salisbury, 2005-10.
A graduate of the secretarial program at the Katharine Gibbs School, she studied accounting and business at Northern Essex Community College and took a leadership course at Southern New Hampshire University.
But in the past decade, she has discovered a particular interest in working more specifically with senior citizens. “My strong desire to give back to the older population began 10 years ago when I was caring for a parent with Alzheimer's disease,” Marshall explained. “ Together with my family, we advocated for my parents while they both aged at home. Having a strong family support system is so important during difficult times.”
The new director envisions a warm and welcoming Senior Center where elders in town can visit for socialization, nutrition, fitness, recreation, arts and educational programming.
“I want to create and implement the programs that our seniors are looking for, this is their Senior Center,” she said. “ It's a small center, but we can offer many programs with the help of volunteers.”
She hopes to grow the volunteer program, and even rely on volunteers to help create and lead some programming. “West Newbury is a wonderful community, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as their Council on Aging director,” said Marshall.
