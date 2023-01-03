NEWBURYPORT — As the holidays come to a close, city residents can now put their Christmas trees out at the curb for pickup.
G. Mello was scheduled to begin tree pickup on Monday. Christmas trees will be collected on various days but not necessarily on the regular trash collection day, according to city Recycling and Energy Manager Molly Ettenborough.
Residents are asked to remove bases, tinsel and lights, and to not bag trees.
Christmas trees put out by Jan. 9 will be used for the Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire at Spencer-Pierce Little Farm on Jan. 14 from 3 to 8.30 p.m.
This is the city’s most cost-effective option for disposal of Christmas trees, Ettenborough said in a news release. It also helps the Newbury Fire Department with its annual fundraiser, she said.
After the bonfire, trees that are collected will be brought to the yard waste facility by G. Mello. The company will continue to provide this service for the rest of the month.
Anyone who missed their regular recycling pickup during the holidays can bring recyclables to the Recycling Center on Thursday from 12:15 to 2.15 p.m.
The center will also be open for the regular first Saturday of the month drop-off day from 8 a.m. to noon. It is open on most Mondays and Thursdays from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. In the winter, check if the center is open by calling the Health Department at 978-465-4410, ext. 1, to confirm that someone will be there.
Items that can be dropped off include white packing foam, anything with a cord or batteries, rechargeable batteries, cords, fluorescent bulbs, bicycles, appliances (large and small), tires, anything that is mostly metal (including grills, lawnmowers, patio tables/chairs, file cabinets, pots, pans), antifreeze, cardboard, motor oil and cooking oil.
Rigid plastic can now be recycled by the city, including plastic trash cans, laundry baskets and large plastic toys. There can be no metal parts on the rigid plastic.
Some items have fees for drop-off. They include TVs, monitors, printers, VCRs, DVD players, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, tires, microwave ovens, and large kitchen and laundry appliances.
Mattresses and textiles are no longer allowed in the trash as of Nov. 1 due to new state regulations so they can be recycled or donated for reuse. The city offers two fee-based recycling options for mattresses.
To arrange for pickup by area nonprofit UTEC, email lhanke@cityofnewburyport.com or call 978-465-4410, ext. 1, to arrange for a once-monthly pickup or one may drop off a mattress at the Recycling Center when it is open.
For textiles, use one of the textile drop-offs at the Bresnahan School entrance or in the parking lot for Nock/Molin schools.
For more information, see the Recycling and Energy page on the City of Newburyport website, or call the Health Department at 978-465-4410 or Mello Disposal at 978-352-8581. If there are questions: lhanke@cityofnewburyport.com or call the Health Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.