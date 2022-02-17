SALEM — A Peabody man deemed a chronic exhibitionist by both a judge and doctors is heading back to prison after admitting to two more episodes of public masturbation, near a playground at Forest River Park in Salem and then, while out on bail, at the Salisbury Beach shower and restroom building.
Donald Sauve, 64, was sentenced under the terms of a plea agreement to 2½ to three years in state prison Tuesday during a hearing in Lawrence Superior Court, where a prosecutor acknowledged there is little more her office can do, despite Sauve’s nearly four-decade history of similar conduct.
Even after his indictment in the cases to which he pleaded guilty Tuesday, Sauve, of 1 Kings Hill Road, Peabody, was arrested again in September by Salem police after a report of someone engaging in lewd conduct near Salem Common. His attorney and the prosecutor told a judge they are anticipating a plea in that case as well, with a sentence that will run concurrently with the prison term.
Because of his record, Sauve, whose name is also sometimes spelled Suave, has been deemed a Level 3 sex offender, considered to be at the highest risk of re-offending.
A decade ago, prosecutors tried unsuccessfully to have Sauve deemed a sexually dangerous person and committed to the state treatment center after he completed a prison term for a series of incidents at Devereux Beach in Marblehead and at The Beach Club in Swampscott in which he was found engaging in lewd acts, then violated his probation after his release.
But both a Salem Superior Court judge and then the Supreme Judicial Court, in 2011, concluded that Sauve and other sex offenders who do not engage in menacing behavior or make physical contact with their victims cannot be deemed dangerous and thus cannot be held indefinitely under the law.
One of his latest victims told a judge on Tuesday that the incident at Forest River Park on July 1, 2020, has caused significant harm.
“I was terrified,” the woman recalled, as she told Judge Jackie Cowin of her efforts to shield the 7-year-old girl she was babysitting that day.
The woman had taken the girl to the playground at the park, which is a couple of blocks from Salem State University. After playing on the swings they began walking up a grassy knoll, where she heard rustling, then saw a man — later identified as Sauve — stroking himself. “He looked directly into my eyes,” the woman told Cowin.
As she tried to prevent the girl from seeing what was happening, she looked back and noticed him staring at the playground a few yards away, she told Cowin. The experience brought back her own childhood trauma from a similar experience as a child at a New Hampshire amusement park. It has also left her afraid to go hiking alone, she told the judge. (The Salem News is not identifying the woman because she is a victim of a sex crime.)
While out on bail in that case a few months later, Sauve traveled to Salisbury Beach, where on Sept. 17 he stood in the shower and restroom area at the state reservation, watching and masturbating as a woman showered and changed. State police found him nearby on the beach. His bail was revoked for a period of time after that incident.
At the time of both incidents, Sauve was also facing a federal complaint after writing “COVID is fake” on the historic lighthouse at Derby Wharf in Salem in the spring of 2020. He was placed on probation for that last July, court records show.
Prosecutor Christina Ronan said she reached the plea agreement with Sauve’s lawyer in order to avoid the uncertainty of a trial where victims would have to come in and take the stand. Because the maximum penalty on each count is three years, she said, the only incentive for Sauve to plead guilty was to allow the possibility of parole after 2½ years.
“I will accept it,” Cowin said of the agreement. “Let me be clear, the reason I am accepting this recommendation is that there are always risks of going to trial.”
Sauve has been in custody since the arrest in downtown Salem last September, and will receive credit for that time.
The two guilty pleas on Tuesday marked his eighth and ninth convictions for similar conduct since 1986; his anticipated plea in the Salem incident would be his 10th.
