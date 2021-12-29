NEWBURYPORT — The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church will soon welcome an Afghan family of 11 into temporary living space at the Parish Hall.
When members of the Pleasant Street congregation learned about efforts at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church to house Afghan refugee families through a partnership with International Institute of New England, they stepped up to offer assistance.
The congregation formed the Afghan Refugee Resettlement Working Group to help with efforts to collect donations at St. Paul’s, which recently welcomed an Afghan family of nine to live in a converted space at its building on High Street.
In 2019, the First Religious Society made a commitment to serve as a Level 2 Sanctuary congregation, which means that the congregation partners with other churches to provide a sanctuary to people in need. Previously, this has involved helping a neighboring church with providing sanctuary to a family at risk of deportation.
“That commitment that we have extends very naturally over to what we’re doing with refugees,” the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, minister of the First Religious Society, explained by phone Tuesday.
Bryan often collaborates with local interfaith clergy through her involvement in the Greater Newburyport Clergy Association.
“When St. Paul’s was approved through (the International Institute of New England) to provide sanctuary or temporary housing for the families, we absolutely stepped right up and starting working with them,” she said.
Over the past several weeks, St. Paul’s learned there may be more families in need of placement, and so the First Religious Society stepped up to offer the Parish Hall as temporary living space.
On Friday, the International Institute of New England performed a site visit via Zoom and told the First Religious Society that its space “happily met their needs,” according to Bryan.
First Religious Society members Annie Maurer, Lee McLaughlin and Ann Haaser are leading the efforts for the working group.
An Afghan family of 11, including five daughters and four sons ranging in age from 3 to 19, are scheduled to arrive the second week of January.
Until then, Maurer, McLaughlin, Haaser and other community members will work to prepare the space, which the family will stay in until they can secure permanent housing.
Some of the preparations include adding a shower, going through some of the items stored in the parsonage, cleaning the space, and moving furnishings around to allow the family to feel comfortable enough to call it “home,” at least in the short term.
The Parish Hall, built in 1873, has long been a space for community activities. This includes church meetings, Sunday school, Alcoholics Anonymous and other 12-step program groups, craft fairs and tai chi.
The congregation hopes to renovate the Parish Hall in the coming years so that it can grow even more as a community space.
“We really see it as part of the community as a whole,” Bryan said. “It’s just so physically central and such a great space.”
In addition to working with St. Paul’s and the International Institute of New England, the working group has connected with the New American Association of Massachusetts, a Lynn-based agency that will work with the Afghan families in the longer term to ensure a successful transition to the area.
Aside from housing, these families will need living essentials, legal assistance, health care, job placement and English language learning.
The working group may also pool resources with West Newbury Congregational Church, which is working with another resettlement agency, Ascentria Care Alliance, to welcome an Afghan family to West Newbury.
To make a donation to assist the family coming to First Religious Society, visit https://onrealm.org/frsuu/-/form/give/now, choose an amount, then go to the fund line and select “Afghan resettlement” from the dropdown menu.
