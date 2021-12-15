NEWBURYPORT — Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 7 Harris St. is sponsoring its last Greek-to-Go event of the year on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” features a complete chicken dinner that includes half of a chicken with Greek seasoning, served with lemon-seasoned potato wedges crisped in olive oil and sautéed chard with garlic. Dessert will be ravani, a Greek syruped cake with orange and almond flavoring.
There also will be a vegan option with falafel and cake made with olive oil. The menu also includes avgolemono “egg lemon” soup, Greek salad and a pastry sampler with kouroumbiedes, koulourakia and karithopita.
Six-packs of baklava will also be available.
To order, visit the church website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org.
