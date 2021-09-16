AMESBURY — One of the city’s most popular businesses is turning 40 this year and its owners celebrated their accomplishments Wednesday afternoon — including being picked as the top apple-picking location in the country.
Cider Hill Farm is well known for its apple cider and apple cider doughnuts but its national recognition came down last month when the farm was named the top apple-picking location by the online business review site Yelp.
The 145-acre farm was also the only New England farm to be recognized in Yelp’s top 25 list.
Farm co-owners Glenn and Karen Cook bought the former poultry and dairy farm in 1981.
“We used to come up here for dates,” Karen Cook said at a gathering Wednesday afternoon.
Cider Hill Farm now raises goats, bees and chickens; grows apples, blueberries, peaches, grapes, melon, tomatoes and nectarines; and produces honey, apple cider, hard cider and its famous apple cider doughnuts.
“Well, here we are,” Glenn Cook said. “This is really a humbling experience. Did you ever think 40 years ago that this would come to this?”
The Cook family celebrated the farm’s 60th anniversary Wednesday afternoon with a special ceremony and community toast attended by Deputy Commissioner Ashley Randle of the state Department of Agricultural Resources, Mayor Kassandra Gove and state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury.
Gove said Cider Hill Farm has become like a home to many people in the area.
“They really welcome you into their family and make you a part of their lives,” Gove said. “Now, the rest of the country has recognized what we always knew, that this is the best place to come apple picking, or for cider doughnuts or fresh-pressed cider or hard cider, with the most amazing family who make you feel like you are a part of theirs.”
Randle said it is the Cooks’ faith and sense of passion and pride for agriculture that has carried them to the success they now enjoy.
“Being the No. 1 apple-picking spot is truly commendable,” Randle said. “Coming from a fourth-generation dairy farm, I understand the pride and responsibility in honoring those that came before us.”
Kelcourse told the Cooks they are leaders in the Amesbury business community.
“You are a model to follow,” he said. “You are just kind-hearted, loving people who love your community and I thank you all for that.”
Karen Cook told the crowd of about 40 customers, family members and employees that she and her husband are the first generation of the farm’s family that now counts three.
The Cook family then asked the crowd to join them in a community toast to their farm and its most recent accomplishment.
“We are blessed, truly, truly blessed,” Karen Cook said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
